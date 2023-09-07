Motorola Edge 40 Neo is set to be unveiled on September 14

Motorola will make a major announcement about the Edge 40 Edge on September 14.

The phone is expected to be available in three colors, including “Soothing Sea Blue.”

The phone to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Advertisement

Motorola plans to make a significant announcement on September 14 regarding the Edge 40 Edge, as hinted in a teaser shared by the company’s Romanian branch and reported by mobilizsimo.ro.

The invitation stated, “Enter the world of colors,” and the smartphone is anticipated to be available in three Pantone-named versions, including “Soothing Sea Blue,” which ties into the “splash” theme reminiscent of seawater.

Earlier reports suggested that the Edge 40 Neo would come with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display and a substantial 5,000 mAh battery supporting 68W charging. It’s expected to offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with an estimated European price of €399. More comprehensive information will be available in a week.

Also Read Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phone is expected to launch soon Xiaomi is said to be advancing the release date of its 14-series...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”