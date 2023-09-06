Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & detailed
The Realme Narzo 60 has a 6 or 8 GB of RAM....
The Realme C21 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.
The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 Realme UI operating system.
The device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Realme C21 has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone comes in two awesome colors: Cross Black and Cross Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.
Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cross Black, Cross Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.