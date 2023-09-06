Advertisement
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
  • The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Realme C21 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 Realme UI operating system.

The device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Realme C21 has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Cross Black and Cross Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Realme C21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

