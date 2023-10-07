Apple iphone 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs- Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 8, released in 2017, is a compact and powerful smartphone that offers a premium mobile experience. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. The device is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, ensuring fast performance and smooth multitasking.
The iPhone 8 boasts a 12-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, capable of capturing stunning photos and 4K videos. Its 7-megapixel front-facing camera excels in selfies and video calls.
Other notable features include wireless charging, water and dust resistance, and iOS, which provides access to a vast range of apps and services. The iPhone 8 is an excellent choice for users who seek a reliable and compact iPhone with modern features.
Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan
The Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-
Apple iphone 8 specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|148 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|(3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 Inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
|Features
|f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
|– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.