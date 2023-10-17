Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo Y51, a mid-range smartphone, is now on the market in Pakistan, offering an affordable price point. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
Featuring a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution at 1080 x 2408 pixels, the phone operates on both the Android 11 and Funtouch 11 operating systems.
It includes a triple-camera setup on the rear, with the primary camera boasting 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera offering 16 megapixels.
The Vivo Y51 is equipped with 8 GB of high-speed RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing a considerable amount of valuable data and files. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W of rapid charging support.
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.
Vivo Y51 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
