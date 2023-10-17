Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo Y51, a mid-range smartphone, is now on the market in Pakistan, offering an affordable price point. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

Featuring a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution at 1080 x 2408 pixels, the phone operates on both the Android 11 and Funtouch 11 operating systems.

It includes a triple-camera setup on the rear, with the primary camera boasting 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera offering 16 megapixels.

The Vivo Y51 is equipped with 8 GB of high-speed RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing a considerable amount of valuable data and files. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W of rapid charging support.

Advertisement Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999. Vivo Y51 specifications BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP , f/2.2 + 2 MP , f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W Advertisement