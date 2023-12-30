Is PTA cracking down on CPID Android and JV iPhones?

PTA may crack down on non-PTA, patched, and illegally approved phones.

PTA charges apply to all phones, but a grace period for registration exists.

Illegal methods to bypass taxes are not recommended.

Advertisement

According to social media and reputable news sources, there are indications that the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) is considering taking action against certain phones. The focus is on JV, non-PTA, CPID, IMEI patched devices, and those with unauthorized approval obtained through deceptive means to circumvent the PTA system.

The news has sparked concerns among individuals in Pakistan who use IMEI-patched Android phones and JV iPhones.

It’s important to highlight that, at present, the PTA has not officially made a statement on these matters, and there have been no government notifications suggesting legal consequences for users of non-PTA phones.

The PTA usually allows new buyers a grace period to register their phones, underscoring the significance of paying PTA charges for SIM usage.

Hence, it appears that users of non-PTA phones may not encounter immediate issues, as they have the option to settle PTA charges within a specified timeframe.

Nonetheless, there are reports indicating that the PTA is contemplating a crackdown on unlawfully approved mobile devices that exploit the PTA system, posing substantial financial losses for the country.

Advertisement

As of Saturday, December 30, 2023, the accuracy of these assertions remains unclear, with no official confirmation. Specifically, regarding CPID, IMEI patched, and JV iPhones, the PTA has not released an official statement.

While it is not recommended to depend on these phones, it is cautioned against resorting to illegal methods to circumvent the tax system.

A cautionary note suggests that investing in seemingly high-end flagship devices offered at reduced prices may not be advantageous in the long term, especially if the PTA or authorities decide to take action against them.

Notably, the markets in Pakistan have experienced a rise in the presence of JV, IMEI patched, VIP approved, and CPID phones that lack official approval from the PTA.

Certain devices exhibit manipulated IMEI numbers, and there are reports indicating that shopkeepers use IMEI numbers from low-cost bar phones to obtain approval for these devices.

The appeal of IMEI-patched Android devices and JV iPhones lies in their lower prices compared to both PTA-approved and non-PTA phones.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S21 Latest PTA Tax & Price in Pakistan, January 2024 update Samsung reigns supreme in the Android kingdom, driving innovation and fierce competition....

As an example, a JV iPhone 15 Pro Max in Pakistan might be priced approximately Rs 120,000 lower than its non-PTA counterpart. This price difference attracts buyers, despite potential issues such as SIM card functionality and the risk of blacklisting.

The situation is evolving, and users are urged to stay updated on any official statements or notifications from the PTA. Caution is advised when contemplating the purchase of phones that do not comply with PTA regulations.