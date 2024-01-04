Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Infinix is nearing the launch of the Hot 40 series in the few upcoming months of 2023. This series is expected to be a major upgrade from its predecessor, the Hot 30 series, with features like a massive HD+ display, a tri-rear camera setup, a 5000mAh battery, and the latest version of the Android operating system. It is also expected to come with a powerful processor and more RAM.

In terms of specifications and features, it is going to be a budget handset that is going to offer a number of features and specifications that will help it stand out from the rest of the competition.

The new Infinix Hot 40 mobile phone is equipped with the reliable Helio G88 chipset, as well as an Octa-Core CPU, in order to deliver a performance that will be unmatched by any other smartphone on the market today. Beside them are the Infinix Hot 40’s 8GB (+8GB of extended RAM) with an internal memory of 256GB.

Also, there will be a dedicated memory card slot to expand the phone’s memory in the future. As part of the all-new Infinix Hot’s 40, there will be a massive 6.78-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which will offer a high resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels at a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz with the latest Android operating system.

For photography lovers, the Infinix Hot 40 is fitted with a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 8 MP + 0.08 MP sensors at the back and a single 32 MP selfie snapper on the front of the phone. The large 5000 mAh battery pack of the Hot 40’s can last up to the entire day on just a single charge. Also, with the support of 33W fast charging, you will be able to fill it up in a couple of minutes.

The brand new Hot 40 by Infinix is expected to be a tough competitor for other smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, in the very near future.

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Infinix in USD is $125.

Infinix Hot 40 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 13.5 Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.08 MP, ( auxiliary lens), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 20-75% in 35 min (advertised), Reverse wired

