Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Infinix is nearing the launch of the Hot 40 series in the few upcoming months of 2023. This series is expected to be a major upgrade from its predecessor, the Hot 30 series, with features like a massive HD+ display, a tri-rear camera setup, a 5000mAh battery, and the latest version of the Android operating system. It is also expected to come with a powerful processor and more RAM.
In terms of specifications and features, it is going to be a budget handset that is going to offer a number of features and specifications that will help it stand out from the rest of the competition.
The new Infinix Hot 40 mobile phone is equipped with the reliable Helio G88 chipset, as well as an Octa-Core CPU, in order to deliver a performance that will be unmatched by any other smartphone on the market today. Beside them are the Infinix Hot 40’s 8GB (+8GB of extended RAM) with an internal memory of 256GB.
Also, there will be a dedicated memory card slot to expand the phone’s memory in the future. As part of the all-new Infinix Hot’s 40, there will be a massive 6.78-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which will offer a high resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels at a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz with the latest Android operating system.
For photography lovers, the Infinix Hot 40 is fitted with a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 8 MP + 0.08 MP sensors at the back and a single 32 MP selfie snapper on the front of the phone. The large 5000 mAh battery pack of the Hot 40’s can last up to the entire day on just a single charge. Also, with the support of 33W fast charging, you will be able to fill it up in a couple of minutes.
The brand new Hot 40 by Infinix is expected to be a tough competitor for other smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, in the very near future.
Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty.
Price of Infinix Hot 40 in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.
Price of Infinix in USD is $125.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 13.5
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 20-75% in 35 min (advertised), Reverse wired
Price
|Price in Rs: 40,999 Price in USD: $125
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 5 user reviews.
