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Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post

TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years

The model is designed to predict and create biomolecular structures.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
TikTok CEO predicts AI breakthroughs that could transform science by 2029

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence could transform science within the next three years, potentially accelerating discoveries in physics, biotechnology, chemistry and materials science, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Monday, Oct. 12, while raising questions about how to keep increasingly powerful AI systems aligned with human values.


Speaking at the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference in Singapore, Chew said the rapid pace of AI development could lead to scientific advances that exceed current expectations.


He described progress in the field as accelerating sharply, suggesting that the technology is still in its early stages. Chew also highlighted a major challenge facing the industry: ensuring that advanced AI models operate within appropriate ethical boundaries as their capabilities grow.


The push to use AI in scientific research is gaining momentum as technology companies and governments invest billions of dollars in new tools. Meta, Google and the U.S. government, for example, announced a $1.8 billion initiative to develop AI models that can predict how cells behave.


The project aims to speed up biological research and help scientists discover new drugs. ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is also expanding its work in AI-powered science.


Chew said the company is developing its own models and exploring partnerships with scientists to advance research. One example is Protenix-v2, an AI model developed by ByteDance’s Seed research team and launched in April.


The model is designed to predict and create biomolecular structures, potentially supporting future drug discovery efforts. As AI continues to advance, its role in scientific research could grow significantly.


However, turning these capabilities into meaningful benefits for society will also depend on responsible development, scientific collaboration and effective safeguards. Chew’s prediction points to a future in which AI does more than automate everyday tasks.

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