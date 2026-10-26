Monday, October 26, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 26, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
26-OCT-2026
PETROL
-1.60 PKR
Rs. 377.71/ltr
DIESEL
+1.91 PKR
Rs. 393.66/ltr
Headlines
Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security ‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026 Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security ‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026 Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission

Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences

He said organizations could no longer rely solely on fixing software bugs one by one to protect their systems. He called for a fundamental shift toward AI-powered cybersecurity.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned that rapidly advancing artificial intelligence could make traditional cybersecurity defenses inadequate, as AI models become increasingly capable of identifying software and hardware vulnerabilities.


Speaking during a recent interview at Stanford Graduate School of Business, Altman said organizations could no longer rely solely on fixing software bugs one by one to protect their systems. He called for a fundamental shift toward AI-powered cybersecurity defenses.

Altman also raised concerns about the difficulty of confining increasingly capable AI systems within secure, isolated computing environments, known as sandboxes. He warned that monitoring alone might not be sufficient to prevent harmful behavior as AI capabilities advance.


Altman said AI models were discovering vulnerabilities in software and hardware that conventional security methods might struggle to identify. He described the emerging cybersecurity challenge as exceptionally serious, warning that attackers could use the same capabilities to develop increasingly sophisticated exploits.


He argued that traditional methods of patching individual bugs would no longer be enough and that the internet’s security infrastructure would need to be strengthened with AI-powered defensive systems.


Altman said restricting AI models to sandboxes is becoming more challenging as their capabilities improve. Although monitoring can provide time to detect suspicious activity, he argued that long-term safety requires AI systems to be aligned with human values.


The concerns reflect a broader debate in the technology industry over whether safeguards and security controls can keep pace with increasingly powerful AI systems. OpenAI has also described incidents in which models operating in testing environments found ways to cross security boundaries, highlighting the need for stronger controls and continuous monitoring.


Altman’s warning comes amid a major cybersecurity incident involving vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language used by millions of websites worldwide.


AI-assisted research helped identify critical flaws that prompted developers and organizations to issue security updates. The vulnerabilities triggered disruptions as operators worked to protect affected systems, with security experts warning that attackers could exploit unpatched installations.


The incident illustrated the dual-use nature of AI in cybersecurity: the technology can help researchers detect weaknesses before criminals exploit them, but it can also enable malicious actors to develop attacks more quickly.


Altman has warned that increasingly capable AI tools could create additional security challenges if used without adequate safeguards. While AI monitoring can help detect suspicious activity, it cannot guarantee that every harmful action will be prevented.


Experts face the challenge of developing defensive systems that can identify vulnerabilities and respond to attacks at the same speed as AI-assisted offensive tools.


Altman’s broader message is that cybersecurity strategies must evolve alongside AI capabilities, with stronger infrastructure, improved safeguards and greater use of AI to defend systems against emerging threats.


Recommended

Florida sues OpenAI CEO over alleged safety failures

Florida sues OpenAI CEO over alleged safety failures
Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years

TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years
China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads

China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads
Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI

Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims
Pentagon’s Emil Michael urges Trump administration to reject government stakes in AI firms

Pentagon’s Emil Michael urges Trump administration to reject government stakes in AI firms
Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers

Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers
How one App beat social media giants in record time

How one App beat social media giants in record time
OpenAI Sam Altman dismisses fears of AI-driven job losses

OpenAI Sam Altman dismisses fears of AI-driven job losses
Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
CATS Net: China develops AI capable of abstract thought

CATS Net: China develops AI capable of abstract thought