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6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights

China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads

The plan is also part of a broader effort to establish China as one of the world’s leading automotive powers.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
China sparks 'self-driving' revolution

BEIJING:China is sparking a new wave of automotive technology with an ambitious 2030 roadmap that aims to bring self-driving vehicles to highways, urban expressways and selected city roads on a mass scale, while pushing new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence deeper into the country’s rapidly evolving auto industry.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has outlined plans to accelerate the large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles, setting tougher safety requirements and expanding trials of autonomous buses, robotaxis and long-haul logistics vehicles.

The blueprint calls for self-driving systems to meet safety standards significantly higher than those achieved by human drivers, highlighting Beijing’s push to make autonomous transportation safer and more widely accessible.

The plan is also part of a broader effort to establish China as one of the world’s leading automotive powers. Officials are targeting new energy vehicles (NEVs), to account for 70% of new passenger car sales and 40% of commercial vehicle sales.

The strategy includes upgrades to vehicle-road-cloud integration, connecting vehicles with road infrastructure and cloud-based systems to improve the performance and management of smart transportation networks.

Alongside the push for autonomous driving, China is tightening oversight of battery and vehicle manufacturing capacity. Authorities are seeking to curb oversupply through structural mergers, market-based restructuring and stronger regulatory monitoring.

The initiative also introduces an “AI+ Automotive” program designed to accelerate the development of intelligent vehicle technology and strengthen the integration of artificial intelligence into the auto sector.

China’s roadmap signals a rapidly approaching era in which AI-powered vehicles could become an increasingly common sight on the country’s roads. The 2030 target places autonomous driving, new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence at the center of China’s next automotive transformation a shift that could reshape how millions of people travel, transport goods and interact with vehicles.

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