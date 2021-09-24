Model Neha Rajpoot ties the knot with Shahbaz Taseer

Pakistani model and actress Neha Rajpoot has tied the knot with Shahbaz Taseer in a luxuriant Nikkah ceremony.

Shahbaz Taseer is the son of late politician Salman Taseer.

Their Nikah videos and pictures of Neha and Shahbaz are circulating all over the internet.

Have a look at their Nikkah video:

The couple has made sure that event décor and preparations are top-notch. The Nikah ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.