WATCH: Hareem Shah reveals her husband’s identity in TikTok videos
TikTok star Hareem Shah revealed her husband’s identity as she shares some adorable moments with her husband on her official Instagram account. Earlier the controversial girl revealed her marriage with a political personality but did not reveal her husband’s identity.
Recently, Hareem unveils her husband’s identity with a series of pictures and videos which she captured with him.
In the first picture, Hareem can be seen resting her head on her husband’s shoulder, and she is looking very happy. Along with the picture, she wrote: “My Life” in the caption.
After that, she has started posting a series of cute videos and pictures with her husband along with some heartfelt captions.
Have a look:
Her captions showcase Hareem’s affection for her husband.
