WATCH VIDEO: A swimmer was killed by a shark in a terrible attack

A swimmer was killed by a shark in a savage attack filmed by terrified beachgoers near Sydney on Wednesday, according to video.

After responding to allegations of a great white shark attack near Buchan Point in Malabar about 4:30 p.m. local time, police reported they uncovered human remains in the ocean.

The shark could be seen writhing around in the frightening picture caught by a beachgoer, as the waves turned bright red from the victim’s blood.

“Someone was just eaten by a shark!” shouted a man in the video, adding that the shark was a “huge great white.”

“Footage clearly shows a person, half a body, being grabbed by a shark,” a police officer stated over the radio, adding that first responders “discovered some remains.”

“Unfortunately, this person had received catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack, and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachanh told ABC.

According to reports, the assault was the first shark fatality in Sydney since 1963.

Witness Kris Linto told 9 News that the beast attacked the swimmer “vertically.”

“We heard a cry and turned around to see what seemed like a car had landed in the water, a loud splash, then the shark started biting at the body and there was blood everywhere,” he explained to the site.

“It was terrible,” he added.

The mayor of Randwick, a Sydney suburb, Dylan Parker, said the community was in astonishment.

“Our community’s backyard is the coast,” he told ABC.net.au. “Little Bay is generally such a tranquil, picturesque spot that families enjoy. It’s terrifying to lose someone to a shark like this. “We’re all stunned.”

Another witness stated that he was fishing off the rocks when he noticed a man in a wetsuit swimming across the bay prior to the awful incident.

“At first, he was yelling, and then when he slid down, there were so many splashes,” the man told the site. “It was dreadful. I’m trembling. I can’t stop vomiting. It’s quite disturbing.”