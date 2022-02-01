Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 09:36 pm

WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 09:36 pm
pet dog red

WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red .It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash as she dyed her pet dog red. The Tiktoker shared videos on her TikTok account featuring her pet dog Dandelion. She was lambasted online for painting the dog red. She was quick to cite reasons in her video for choosing to colour him red. Her reasons weren’t good enough and netizens accused her of animal abuse.

In a video which she shared on TikTok as well as on Instagram, she explained that dying her pet dog red has been useful because now he is less likely to be stolen and can be identified easily. She added that Dandelion will not be hit by a car, all thanks to his bright colour. Chloe, further mentioned that it is also good for his fur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dandelion (@danthebigreddog)

Despite her explanations, internet users were not ready to accept that. “Ooh look at me I’m so quirky and unique. It’s not about arguing about abuse it’s about just goes through ur head. It’s a dog (sic),” a user wrote.

 

“Just be honest that colouring your dog red has nothing to do with the care you have for your dog. It is for your own self-interest-to gain attention by using your dog. To be TikTok and Instagram famous. We all know that there are many dogs abused out there but this is some kind of abuse definitely (sic),” a user commented on the post

 

 See more comments below:

 

For the latest Trending News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending News on bolnews.com 

Read More

1 hour ago
Brave rescue: Kerala man drives a burning truck to safety

The video of Shaji Varghese's rescue has gone viral on social media,...
1 hour ago
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed faces trolls over their weird honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon, enjoying Sri Lanka's...
2 hours ago
Saheefa Jabbar's dance on Bole Churiyaan irritates netizens, 'Mood kharaab kardiya'

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a Pakistani actress, has shared a fascinating video on...
2 hours ago
Pillow fighting is now a professional combat sport

Pillow fighting looks to have progressed from a kid's game played in...
2 hours ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

On the shooting of their 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning...
PSL Points Table 2022
32 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United

PSL Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Islamabad United in the...
Tiger Shroff
48 mins ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
UN chief condemns N.Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
50 mins ago
UN chief condemns N.Korea moratorium-breaching missile test

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Feb 1, 2022 (AFP) - UN chief Antonio Guterres...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600