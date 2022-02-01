WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash as she dyed her pet dog red. The Tiktoker shared videos on her TikTok account featuring her pet dog Dandelion. She was lambasted online for painting the dog red. She was quick to cite reasons in her video for choosing to colour him red. Her reasons weren’t good enough and netizens accused her of animal abuse.

In a video which she shared on TikTok as well as on Instagram, she explained that dying her pet dog red has been useful because now he is less likely to be stolen and can be identified easily. She added that Dandelion will not be hit by a car, all thanks to his bright colour. Chloe, further mentioned that it is also good for his fur.

View this post on Instagram

Despite her explanations, internet users were not ready to accept that. “Ooh look at me I’m so quirky and unique. It’s not about arguing about abuse it’s about just goes through ur head. It’s a dog (sic),” a user wrote.

“Just be honest that colouring your dog red has nothing to do with the care you have for your dog. It is for your own self-interest-to gain attention by using your dog. To be TikTok and Instagram famous. We all know that there are many dogs abused out there but this is some kind of abuse definitely (sic),” a user commented on the post

See more comments below:

