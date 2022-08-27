Aruba Mirza appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show

Aruba Mirza’s arrival with her husband on Nida Yasir’s morning show

She has turned 28 years old.

she is married to Harris Sulaiman.

Due to their looks and skills, many Pakistani actors have become well-known in Lollywood in a very short amount of time. Because in this day and age, everyone wants to become famous overnight, and people find out about their fame. Yes, in today’s article we talk about the famous Pakistani actress Aruba Mirza.

If we talk about actress Aruba Mirza in the year 2022, she will be 28 years old. AndAruba started her married life with Harris Sulaiman in the year 2022. But not many people know that she’s married. People learned about her marriage when she and her husband went on Nida Yasir’s morning show a few days ago and answered questions about her marriage and personal life.

And if we look at her most successful plays, Rang Mahal and Inteqam were very well-liked by the public. Aside from acting, she is often seen in modelling and brand photoshoots. And in just a few years, this actress has gained millions of Instagram followers. She is currently focusing on her career, and people like the way she acts.

Aruba said in her interview that she only works on scripts that suit her mood. And maybe that is why she doesn’t act in very many Pakistani dramas. It’s interesting that she lives in Karachi because of her job, while her whole family lives in Islamabad. And this shows how serious he is about his work.

