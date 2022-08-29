Dog wore an umbrella-shaped raincoat to stay dry; watch

- More than 1.2 million people have watched the video.
Do you enjoy watching videos of dogs? Are you seeking for a puppy video to brighten your day? If you answered yes, here’s a video of a dog that might lift your spirits. The video will make you grin and possibly cry all at the same time.
The video was published by a Instagram account with over 5.4 million followers. The website contains a number of movies and photographs of dogs. “Cutest little rain trot fetched from @marumarimayo ☔️#rainraindontgoaway Does your dog like the rain?” read the commentary that accompanied the video, which included various hashtags such as #rainraindontgoaway, #dograincoat, and #rainyday. The adorable video, credited to the canine page @marumarimayo, shows the dog donning an umbrella hat-shaped raincoat to defend itself from the rain.
Since it was shared few hours ago, more than 1.2 million people have watched the video. The video share has also gotten a lot of comments: tens of thousands.
A comment on a dog page said, “That Shake at the end.” Another comment on Akira The Black Pitbull’s page said, “A cute little walking disc.” “Adorable!!” was written on a third page about a Golden Retriever named Cooper.
“There’s no way I’d get this on mine,” said someone. “Omg! This is great! It’s something that both of my dogs need “posted a second. “Sooo cute!! This makes me want to buy one for my kids! “third person said.
