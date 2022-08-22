Woman doing pull-ups on lamp post has gone viral; Watch

Woman’s Lamp Post Gymnastics Amaze Internet.

The video was posted on Twitter.

It has gotten almost 900,000 views

On the internet, a video of a woman doing pull-ups on a street lamp post has gone viral. The video was posted on Twitter by an account with the words “Amazing Skills and Strength!” The video shows a woman with coloured hair and clothes that look like they are for a special event climbing a lamp post like it is something she does every day.

At the beginning of the clip, the woman smiles and walks slowly toward the lamp post. She is then seen taking off her high heels and climbing the pole with grace. As soon as the woman gets to the top, she does some amazing things.

Amazing Skills and Strength! pic.twitter.com/AG9w7y1EQA — Next Level Skills (@SkillsLevel) August 20, 2022

The woman uses the post’s end as a pull-up bar and does 10 or more pull-ups with ease. After a few seconds, she turns around and does a beautiful gymnastics move. She climbs down again with grace and a smile on her face after she finishes the trick.

The video has shocked people all over the web. Since it was shared, it has gotten almost 900,000 views and over 25,000 “likes.”

One user said, “Wow, she’s great.” Another person said, “You’re a rock star if this is your casual flex when you’re out on the town.”

Another one said, “Wow. That takes a lot of strength. Impressive,” and “OMG, the strength you must have to do this is amazing.”

While we’re talking about stunts, a young boy’s acrobatics skills once blew the internet away. The video, which was shared by businessman Anand Mahindra, showed a boy in Tamil Nadu doing acrobatics well on the side of a road. The little kid did several tricks, such as front and back flips. He even did a 360-degree flip while people were amazed.\

