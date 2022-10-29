After four hours, woman deploys drone to check on friend

After her friend did not respond to her messages for four hours, a lady dispatched a drone over her house.

After a worried friend’s story was shared online, mainland Chinese internet users were moved.

The friend became ill after lately experiencing cardiac difficulties, which worried him.

Wan, who became ill, told the sources that she texted her buddy at 7 a.m. on October 22 using the Chinese social app WeChat. Her friend responded to the message by asking Wan to go to the local drugstore to pick up a test and check on her.

Wan had forgotten to respond and had received multiple messages from her buddy during the four hours she had been inactive.

Wan stated that her friend sent many messages throughout the four hours of quiet, which grew with her lack of reaction. “What’s wrong with you?” and “What’s wrong with you?”, “What are you doing?” and “I called you a couple of times. Why didn’t you answer my phone?”

The anonymous friend decided to take matters into her own hands and went to check on Wan. Seeing no other choice, the buddy persuaded her husband to fly his drone over to Wan’s apartment complex.

Instead of walking around, the buddy reasoned that this was the best approach to check on her pal.

“Our two families live not far away from each other. So it only took the drone several minutes to reach my window,” Wan explained.

She had been resting in bed due to recent heart problems and had not looked at her phone. She walked up to her window in amazement when she observed the drone.

Wan, on the other hand, admitted that the action was positively received.

“My friend was worried about me and used a drone to do a field inspection. This has moved me a lot,”

The women look to be close, having known each other for 5 years.

“They have helped me a lot. Sometimes they made delicious food and would share with me,” Wan explained.

The incident has gone viral on social media in China, with commenters moved by the gesture.

