Perplexing Optical Illusion: The Healing Grid

Perplexing Optical Illusion: The Healing Grid

  • Ryota Kanai’s optical illusion features a grid with broken edges.
  • The illusion demonstrates the visual brain’s preference for regular patterns.
  • Shared on Reddit with the title “Healing grid illusion.”
Ryota Kanai’s interesting optical illusion has been making headlines on social media once again, leaving people perplexed. This illusion displays a grid with broken edges and was a finalist in the 2005 Best Illusion of the Year Contest. However, if you focus for a few seconds on the image’s centre, the shattered edges begin to repair themselves in your peripheral vision. This optical illusion, according to Kanai, “indicates the preference of the visual brain to see regular patterns.”

The optical trick was shared on Reddit with the title “Healing grid illusion.” “This is a healing grid,” says a text overlay on the optical illusion. Because your brain loves to see regular patterns, if you stare at the centre, the abnormalities begin to cure themselves.”

Did you enjoy the optical illusion? Did you notice how the white lines in the illusion healed when you focused at the centre? The optical illusion was shared on Reddit a few hours ago. Many people have voted for the optical illusion since then. A few others even voiced their ideas in the comments area.

