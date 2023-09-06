Puzzle IQ Test: Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds!

There are three people in the picture who are sick.

One of them is pretending to be sick.

You need to identify the person who is pretending to be sick.

Puzzle for IQ Testing: This brain teaser is a fun way to evaluate your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the puzzle.

In these types of IQ Puzzles, you must thoroughly analyse the problem and come at an answer utilising your analytical and logical reasoning skills.

Brain problems give a fascinating twist to a simple riddle, making it more intriguing. You must think imaginatively to find a solution because the answer will not be immediately in front of you.

So, we’ve devised an intriguing challenge in which you must identify the person in the picture who is merely pretending to be ill.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds?

This problem was designed as a brain teaser to put your wits to the test. The graphic depicts three persons who are all sick in various ways.

Eva’s stomach hurts, Anna’s left leg is fractured, and Rick’s right hand is fractured.

One of them, though, is claiming to be ill. The riddle challenges viewers to figure out who is claiming to be unwell by asking, “Who is pretending to be sick?”

You must carefully examine the image before answering this puzzle since the solution is not as simple as you believe.

As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the one pretending to be sick in 11 seconds?

Find the person in the picture who is pretending to be sick in this puzzle. If you look closely at the three sick people in the picture – Eva, Anna, and Rick – you will be able to identify the one who is not sick.

Rick’s phone’s right hand is broken. If you look closely at his phone in his right pocket, you’ll notice that he must have put it there with his broken arm.

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that Rick is the one in the image who is pretending to be unwell. This brain challenge is just another enjoyable method to test your intelligence.

Taking a genuine IQ test, on the other hand, is a solid approach to determine your IQ level. So, did you notice who pretended to be ill in this IQ puzzle?

