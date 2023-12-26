What is star cast for Fall Guy 2024? Explore actors and characters

The Fall Guy is set to release on May 3, 2024.

The star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers.

Emily Blunt stars as Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend and director.

Advertisement

The Fall Guy is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. The film, currently in production and predominantly shot in Sydney, Australia, is garnering significant attention and scrutiny from the media.

The cast for this highly anticipated project is nothing short of a star-studded ensemble. Leading the pack are Hollywood A-listers Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, promising an iconic on-screen duo.

Ryan Gosling as stuntman Colt Seavers:

Building on the success of his recent venture in Barbie, Ryan Gosling is gearing up for a new role as Colt Seavers in an upcoming movie. The Hollywood star is set to portray a past-his-prime stuntman in this project.

Emily Blunt as director Jody Moreno:

Emily Blunt is sharing the spotlight alongside Ryan Gosling in the film. She takes on the role of Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend and the director of the project. Emily, recently acclaimed for her work in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, is set to bring her talent and charm to this exciting new venture.

Advertisement

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as famous action movie star Tom Ryder:

After getting recognized for his memorable performance as Pietro Maximoff in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is gearing up for a new role. In the upcoming film, he will be taking on the character of Tom Ryder, a renowned action star.

Also Read Hannah Waddingham, star of “Ted Lasso,” will appear with Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” Hannah Waddingham will play a prosthetic makeup artist who had a love...