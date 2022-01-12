Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 07:18 pm

Policewoman slaps a man after his bike mistakenly sprays mud on her

slaps

In this clip, a man is seen bending over with a towel to clean the policewoman’s white trousers. When he finishes cleaning, she slaps him and walks away. The incident occurred at Sirmaur Chowk in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

In the video that went viral on social media, a female police officer was seen ordering a guy to clean her trousers after he sprayed mud on her while attempting to reverse his motorcycle. Not only that, but she hit him when he finished cleaning.

Read more: Hilarious pre-wedding photoshoot: Bride and groom fall in mud goes viral

The policewoman’s face is hidden in the video because of her white scarf. Shashi Kala, a Home Guard Constable who had been brought to the Collector’s office, was eventually identified as the woman.

Here’s the link to the video:

According to Shiv Kumar, Additional SP (Rewa), “We have seen the video… and it does seem to show that a man was forced to clean the pants of the officer, who then slapped him and walked away.” If someone comes to us with a complaint, then we will conduct an inquiry. “

Although there is no footage of mud spraying video on the internet yet.

Read More

23 hours ago
Watch: Samaritans Stop Traffic to Rescue a Sea Lion on the busy highway

A sea lion roaming near the road surprised commuters on a highway...
1 day ago
Spotted: Python at Kochi’s Seaport-Airport Road, halting traffic

A massive python was spotted on the busy Seaport-Airport Road in Kochi's...
1 day ago
Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog's Birthday

This touching video, in which a homeless man in Colombia celebrates his...
1 day ago
World's Strongest Girl: A 12-year-old Russian boxer knocks down a tree with her punches

In this viral clip, Evnika Saavakass, a Russian boxer can be seen...
1 day ago
Viral video: A little girl turns into a reporter to show bad roads in Kashmir

In this viral video, a little "journalist" is reporting about the bad...
1 day ago
Watch: A musician composes a Badshah song in 2 minutes and "nearly cracks it"

Composing music is not an easy task, especially when it comes to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bilal Yasin
3 mins ago
Lahore Police arrest shooters involved in attack on MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested shooters involved in the attack on...
Parizaad
3 mins ago
Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

As we prepare for the finale of the popular drama Parizaad, it...
Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers
8 mins ago
Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Transportation Minister Rostam Qassemi has said...
Shahid Kapoor
12 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor drops a stunning picture, wife called him ‘Selfie Queen’

Shahid Kapoor is soaking up the Punjabi winter vibes and making sure...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600