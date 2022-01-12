Policewoman slaps a man after his bike mistakenly sprays mud on her

In this clip, a man is seen bending over with a towel to clean the policewoman’s white trousers. When he finishes cleaning, she slaps him and walks away. The incident occurred at Sirmaur Chowk in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

In the video that went viral on social media, a female police officer was seen ordering a guy to clean her trousers after he sprayed mud on her while attempting to reverse his motorcycle. Not only that, but she hit him when he finished cleaning.

The policewoman’s face is hidden in the video because of her white scarf. Shashi Kala, a Home Guard Constable who had been brought to the Collector’s office, was eventually identified as the woman.

Here’s the link to the video:

According to Shiv Kumar, Additional SP (Rewa), “We have seen the video… and it does seem to show that a man was forced to clean the pants of the officer, who then slapped him and walked away.” If someone comes to us with a complaint, then we will conduct an inquiry. “

Although there is no footage of mud spraying video on the internet yet.