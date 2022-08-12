Escaped python caught under parked car in Texas

Cibolo Animal Services was called to a home in Cibolo, Texas, early Wednesday morning.

The 10-foot-long snake was hiding under a parked car.

A game warden and zoo took care of the snake until its owner could be found.

Animal services workers in Texas said they were called to a home after a huge python was seen under a parked car. This was an unusual call.

In a Facebook post, Cibolo Animal Services said that officers were called to a home in Cibolo early on Wednesday morning because a large snake was hiding under a car.

The department showed pictures of the officers holding the 10-foot-long snake.

In a follow-up post, Animal Services said that a Texas game warden and the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo took care of the snake until the owner was found and the snake was returned to its family.

