Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant

The video shows a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile.

The video has gone viral after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.

Some people couldn’t stop praising the mother elephant’s bravery, while others said the video shows that a mother’s love is pure.

The care and love a mother gives, whether she is human or an animal, can’t be put into words. This video that has gone viral shows that mothers will do anything to keep their babies safe. The video of a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile has gone viral after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.

The video starts with a shot of a baby elephant being attacked by a crocodile. The snake can be seen biting down hard on the baby’s trunk. But the mother elephant arrives within seconds and stomps on the beast in the swamp until it lets go of the baby.

Read the caption of the video, “Mother elephant rescues baby elephant from the jaws of a crocodile. Elephants are Just Incredible.”

Take a look!

Mother elephant rescues baby elephant from the jaws of a crocodile. Elephants are Just Incredible 🐘 Credits – in the Video pic.twitter.com/Hf20e5WKau — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 30, 2022

The video has more than 36,000 views and a lot of comments. Some people couldn’t stop praising the mother elephant’s bravery, while others wrote that the video shows that a mother’s love is pure.

See the netizen’s response below!

Mothers are just incredible 😐 — ░A░r░a░h░a░n░t░ (@arahant_s) July 30, 2022

A mother is “Mother”—- amazing! — Renu Malhotra (@RenuMal108) July 31, 2022

Incredible; fortunately baby elephant was saved by mother elephant as she would crushed head of crocodile if it didn't leave baby elephant — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) July 30, 2022

It has been proved that no relation can take place of mother.Regards to rule of nature. — Dr.Anjani Kumar (@anjanee09094684) July 30, 2022

Earlier, an IFS officer named Saket Badola uploaded a video in which a herd of elephants can be seen having a good time at a waterhole that had only just been dug. It has received over 13,000 views, making it impossible to ignore the fact that it has gone viral.

If someone were to compile a list of stuff that has the ability to immediately improve your mood, it is almost certain that movies of elephants would be on the top of that list. Another one that is going to put a grin on your face is the next one that we have for you.

