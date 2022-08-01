Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant
Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant

Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant

Watch Video: Crocodile attacks baby elephant

Advertisement
  • The video shows a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile.
  • The video has gone viral after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.
  • Some people couldn’t stop praising the mother elephant’s bravery, while others said the video shows that a mother’s love is pure.
Advertisement

The care and love a mother gives, whether she is human or an animal, can’t be put into words. This video that has gone viral shows that mothers will do anything to keep their babies safe. The video of a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile has gone viral after IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted it on Twitter.

The video starts with a shot of a baby elephant being attacked by a crocodile. The snake can be seen biting down hard on the baby’s trunk. But the mother elephant arrives within seconds and stomps on the beast in the swamp until it lets go of the baby.

Read the caption of the video, “Mother elephant rescues baby elephant from the jaws of a crocodile. Elephants are Just Incredible.”

Take a look!

The video has more than 36,000 views and a lot of comments. Some people couldn’t stop praising the mother elephant’s bravery, while others wrote that the video shows that a mother’s love is pure.

See the netizen’s response below!

Advertisement

Earlier, an IFS officer named Saket Badola uploaded a video in which a herd of elephants can be seen having a good time at a waterhole that had only just been dug. It has received over 13,000 views, making it impossible to ignore the fact that it has gone viral.

If someone were to compile a list of stuff that has the ability to immediately improve your mood, it is almost certain that movies of elephants would be on the top of that list. Another one that is going to put a grin on your face is the next one that we have for you.

Also Read

Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel
Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel

The video was shared on Instagram by Sakshi Jain and has been...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral
Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of 'Make My Trip'
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of 'Make My Trip'
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
See: Makeup artist’s jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan’s SRK
See: Makeup artist’s jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan’s SRK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story