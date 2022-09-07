Jason Mamoa praised for shaving head to protest single-use plastic

Viral: Man leads a stray dog through a flooded street
In opposition to single-use plastic, Jason Mamoa shaved his long hair. The actor wished to increase public understanding of the dangers of single-use plastic. He, therefore, released his distinctively long locks. He posted a video of himself getting his hair cut on Instagram.
In the video, the Dune star is heard saying, “I’m tired of these plastic bottles,” “We got to stop (using) plastic forks. All that S***. it goes into out land, indigo, our ocean,” he continued.
The actor continued, “It’s just really awful, so please do anything you can to stop using single-use plastic in your life, help me.”
Here’s to fresh starts, he captioned the video when he posted it to Instagram, “Here’s to new beginnings. Let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘ina together aloha j.”
Check out the viral video below:
The internet praised Jason for his choice to shave his head in a show of opposition to single-use plastic.
See the responses below:
