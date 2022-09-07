Viral: Waiter in restaurant holding many plates with one hand

Advertisement
  • A server is seen in a restaurant juggling multiple plates of food in a video shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter.
  • The 64-year-old industrialist was drawn to the film, so he decided to share it with his Twitter followers.
  • Vala Afshar posted the video first, and Mr. Goanka afterwards retweeted it.
A server is seen in a restaurant holding multiple plates of food in a video shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter. The 64-year-old industrialist was drawn to the film, so he decided to share it with his Twitter followers. Vala Afshar posted the video first, and Mr. Goanka afterwards retweeted it. Over 6 million people have watched the popular video.

A man is seen piling numerous plates of food on a tray in the now-viral footage. How he manages to carry them all without dropping anything is completely astonishing. He puts them on a table after loading his tray from the kitchen. How he lifted such a large platter of food with just one hand is simply incredible.

Read the caption of the post, “Take pride in your work and whatever you do, do it well.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The internet is in awe of how effortlessly this young man carried those plates. His balancing act has received a lot of positive feedback online.

Check out some of the comments below:

