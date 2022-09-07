Viral: Waiter in restaurant holding many plates with one hand

Man makes vegetable pizza with ice cream netizens disgusted
A server is seen in a restaurant holding multiple plates of food in a video shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter. The 64-year-old industrialist was drawn to the film, so he decided to share it with his Twitter followers. Vala Afshar posted the video first, and Mr. Goanka afterwards retweeted it. Over 6 million people have watched the popular video.
A man is seen piling numerous plates of food on a tray in the now-viral footage. How he manages to carry them all without dropping anything is completely astonishing. He puts them on a table after loading his tray from the kitchen. How he lifted such a large platter of food with just one hand is simply incredible.
Read the caption of the post, “Take pride in your work and whatever you do, do it well.”
Take a look at the viral video here:
Take pride in your work and whatever you do, do it well. pic.twitter.com/a8mvqTocCjAdvertisement
— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 6, 2022
The internet is in awe of how effortlessly this young man carried those plates. His balancing act has received a lot of positive feedback online.
Check out some of the comments below:
Amazing. He had to carry that down numerous steps. I wouldn't have made it out of the kitchen.Advertisement
— Elaine Rex (@ElaineRex6) September 6, 2022
Do what you love. Love what you do.
— Hey Visuals | Inspirations Simplified (@HeyVisuals) September 6, 2022
If they didn't leave him a 100% tip, they should all be banned from ever showing their faces their again.
— Peter Schmitt (@Kurultai1206) September 6, 2022
No doubt about pride in your work. Opinions may vary. But look at his skill & stamina, not easy to carry this kind of a load on a single hand. Must have practiced a lot & this needs to be appreciated.Advertisement
— Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) September 6, 2022
So much power in his arm 👍
— Keep Smiling (@upma23) September 6, 2022
