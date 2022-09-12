Watch viral: cobbler feeding birds at roadside intersection

Over 2 million people have watched the video.

A viral social media video shows a cobbler sitting at his improvised little business. If you pay great attention to the video, you can notice that there are many birds lined up next to his store. He then begins feeding them after pulling out a sizable packet of seeds or pulses. The internet is in love with this endearing act. Over 2 million people have watched the video since it is posted it to Instagram.

You can see a cobbler sitting inside his improvised store in the video that has become widely popular. He then starts to feed the group of birds. Given that you can see the birds congregating there for food even before he starts feeding them, it appears that the man does this practise every day. The lesson in this video is worth a million dollars. To perform these small deeds of kindness, you do not need to be wealthy.

