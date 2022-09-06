Watch viral: While sleeping, baby bursts out laughing

Watch Video: Man cooks chicken in the coffee machine
Some videos have the ability to lift people’s spirits almost instantly. This video of a sleeping baby laughing is one such clip that is bringing joy to netizens. The video, which was captured and shared by the infant’s mother, is entertaining to watch.
The video was shared on Instagram by the child’s mother, Charis Kaltenecker. She also included a detailed caption with the video. “What do babies dream of, when they take a little baby snooze??” June’s dreams are apparently hilarious. She was sound asleep on me when she burst out laughing, and I had to record it. My mother and I often discuss how infants are half in our world and half in the world they have just left behind. “Perhaps she sees something we don’t, and it’s pretty funny,” she wrote.
The video was published just a few days ago. The video has received over 5.2 lakh views since it was posted, and the number is still growing. The post has also received over 49,000 likes. People have left a variety of comments in response to the video.
“That is a truly magical sound!” “Sweet, sweet dreams, little one!” one Instagram user wrote. “Oh my…so precious,” another person said. “Oh my god, sleeping while laughing. “So cuuuuu”That is so sweet,” a fourth person wrote.
