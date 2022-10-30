Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses minister
Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses minister

Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses minister

Articles
Advertisement
Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses minister

Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses minister

Advertisement
  • Temjen Imna Along utilises Twitter frequently.
  • Whether the Nagaland minister tweets about never fail to generate a sensation.
  • Like his most recent post, which features a squad of officers taking on a variation of the “Try not to laugh” challenge.
Advertisement

Temjen Imna Along utilises Twitter frequently. Whether the Nagaland minister tweets about his love of K-Pop or shares footage of the mesmerising beauty of nature, his tweets never fail to generate a sensation. Like his most recent post, which features a squad of officers taking on a variation of the “Try not to laugh” challenge.

Also Read

Watch viral: Dog in toy car flees after being fined by cops
Watch viral: Dog in toy car flees after being fined by cops

Video shows a Corgi dog driving his toy car, which looks like...

“No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules,” the minister wrote while posting the video.

We won’t ruin the surprise by revealing what the video depicts, so have a look:

Two days ago, the footage was shared online. The video has had over 42,000 views since it was shared, and that figure is rising. Additionally, the post has gotten close to 3,500 likes. As a response to the clip, several comments were submitted.

Also Read

Indonesia stadium deaths: Witnesses blame the cops and describe the chaos
Indonesia stadium deaths: Witnesses blame the cops and describe the chaos

Witnesses claim that police fired tear gas into the stands. They blocked...

A Twitter user wrote, “I wish I could have seen this game during my school days…would have been a lot of fun.” Another said, “Too excellent, I also tried to control my laughter.” Another said, “What a great way. A fourth person wrote, “Brilliant team building exercise!!

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting "smaller"  
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story