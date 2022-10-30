Cops’ version of ‘try not to laugh’ challenge impresses minister

Temjen Imna Along utilises Twitter frequently.

Temjen Imna Along utilises Twitter frequently. Whether the Nagaland minister tweets about his love of K-Pop or shares footage of the mesmerising beauty of nature, his tweets never fail to generate a sensation. Like his most recent post, which features a squad of officers taking on a variation of the “Try not to laugh” challenge.

“No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules,” the minister wrote while posting the video.

We won’t ruin the surprise by revealing what the video depicts, so have a look:

No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. ⚡️ Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules. pic.twitter.com/UHt9SrJyPW — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 28, 2022

Two days ago, the footage was shared online. The video has had over 42,000 views since it was shared, and that figure is rising. Additionally, the post has gotten close to 3,500 likes. As a response to the clip, several comments were submitted.

A Twitter user wrote, “I wish I could have seen this game during my school days…would have been a lot of fun.” Another said, “Too excellent, I also tried to control my laughter.” Another said, “What a great way. A fourth person wrote, “Brilliant team building exercise!!