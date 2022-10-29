Watch: Dubai vertical-launch roller coaster is the world’s fastest

The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall is the fastest vertical launch roller coaster in the world.

It has a vertical launch speed of 41 kilometres per hour and a track length of 670 metres.

The Guinness World Record for the fastest vertical launch roller coaster goes to the Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall. GWR announced the record on their website, and the Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai that is a symbol of the city, turned on its lights to celebrate.

The roller coaster has a vertical launch speed of 41 kilometres per hour, and a track length of 670 metres, and was officially opened on February 17th of this year.

People on The Storm Coaster’s Instagram account show how much they love the very fast ride on the track that winds through the building.

The Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world, showed a video of the roller coaster and said, “A world record has been broken. It’s official. Dubai is home to the fastest vertical roller coaster in the world”.

Take a look:

The Storm Coaster’s Instagram video shows Emmar Entertainment’s official receiving the world record certificate from GWR. Internet people loved the post. “Let’s try this lol,” a person wrote.

The vertical roller coaster’s owner, Emmar Group, says on their website that the multivehicle inversion coaster’s vertical launch, powered by magnetic LSM motors, sends riders over 50 metres into the building.

“When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people’s attention with an incredible experience the likes of which had not been seen before — receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that. This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest malls,” an Emaar Entertainment Group spokesman was cited as saying by Khaleej Times.

According to the Khaleej Times, the rollercoaster built into the building features special effects and real-life footage of extreme incidents.

Riders are dumped into a massive storm and start a two-and-a-half-minute chase.

