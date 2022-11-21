Advertisement
  An Indian bride cancelled her wedding because of her lehenga's cost
  • A bride from Haldwani, the largest city in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, India, is in the headlines.
  • When she decided to call off her wedding since the lehenga wasn’t up to par.
  • Despite the groom’s father’s offer to purchase the bride another lehenga of her choosing, the bride could not be persuaded.
Well, we are aware of how inexpensive wedding attire is in India, but we had no idea that this could result in the wedding being called off! Because the groom’s family handed her a “cheap” lehenga, an Indian bride is making news for calling off her wedding.

A bride from Haldwani, the largest city in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, India, is in the headlines. When she decided to call off her wedding since the lehenga wasn’t up to par.

A boy and a girl, according to accounts, were engaged in June and were planning to wed on November 5th. The wedding was scheduled to take place, and even the invitations had been produced and sent out, but it was postponed due to a dispute over the lehenga.
According to a source, the bride learned that her lehenga was relatively “cheap” and only cost INR 10,000 a few days before the wedding. The lehenga’s price was refused acceptance by the groom’s family, who argued that it was expensive and was purchased from Lucknow for a high cost, which made the situation worse. Despite the groom’s father’s offer to purchase the bride another lehenga of her choosing, the bride could not be persuaded.

According to local media accounts, the police were forced to step in as family relations between the bride and groom reportedly reached a critical point. In the end, the wedding was called off because the two sides refused to make amends, despite the police’s best efforts to defuse the tense situation.

