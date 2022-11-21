An Indian bride cancelled her wedding because of her lehenga’s cost

The Indian bride arrives at the exam hall on her wedding day
On the wedding day brides usually cares about their clothes, jewelry, and...
Well, we are aware of how inexpensive wedding attire is in India, but we had no idea that this could result in the wedding being called off! Because the groom’s family handed her a “cheap” lehenga, an Indian bride is making news for calling off her wedding.
A boy and a girl, according to accounts, were engaged in June and were planning to wed on November 5th. The wedding was scheduled to take place, and even the invitations had been produced and sent out, but it was postponed due to a dispute over the lehenga.
According to a source, the bride learned that her lehenga was relatively “cheap” and only cost INR 10,000 a few days before the wedding. The lehenga’s price was refused acceptance by the groom’s family, who argued that it was expensive and was purchased from Lucknow for a high cost, which made the situation worse. Despite the groom’s father’s offer to purchase the bride another lehenga of her choosing, the bride could not be persuaded.
