“Scariest man” Martyn Ford responds to liger tug of war criticism

After video himself wrestling a caged liger in Dubai, one of the strongest Brits is in trouble.

Martyn Ford, 40, the “World’s Scariest Man,” shared a video of the bizarre strength test.

Ford’s 4.1 million followers were unsatisfied with the video, which garnered 100,000 likes in 10 hours.

Martyn Ford, 40, the “World’s Scariest Man,” shared a video of the bizarre strength test with the captive hybrid between a male lion and a female tiger on Instagram earlier today, but he said the zoo’s animals are “well looked after.”

The odd footage shows the 6’8″ actor pulling a big rope as the liger has the other end in its mouth.

he captioned the video.“Now, this is one hell of a way to train back. I’ll be moving over to Dubai soon to start my training camp with my friend,” added, “Can anyone guess how heavy this liger is? An absolute BEAST of an animal.”

As the brute struggles to "win," locals videotape and enjoy the show.

One wrote: “Love your content usually big man but just find this a bit disheartening,” added, “Take a step back and think what you’re doing.. poor animal an a cage being made to do tug of war with multiple people a day for a giggle.”

Further adds, “Makes me sad.”

Another wrote, “Love your content usually, but just do a little reading before you promote this kind of thing,” added, “Most of these animals are farmed or poached and the whole cycle is abusive. Animal tourism is animal abuse.”

A third wrote: “Aw look they got a performing ape to play with that caged tiger,” added, “Guess they paid enough for you to forget right and wrong.”

Animal rights campaigners blasted Ford.

As per FOUR PAWS UK Head of Campaigns Emily Wilson stated, “We are appalled to see Martyn Ford share this cruel footage with his four million-strong following, and advocate for such abhorrent behaviour against animals,” added, “Clearly unhappy, uncomfortable, and distressed, he continues to yank on the animal’s rope, ignoring its clear signs of discomfort.

She further added, “We urge Martyn to show true strength and champion the rights of those who can’t themselves by deleting the video and pledging to #TravelKind by supporting animal-friendly travel experiences that do not commodify sentient beings.”

Martyn exclusively told the Daily Star that the zoo animals are “being looked after”.

“I understand people being concerned over the well fair of animals and I am a huge animal lover, I can assure you these animals are ridiculously well looked after,” he remarked.

“I met the vets, nutritionists and the huge team involved in giving these animals a life of luxury.

“The liger that was playing tug of war was the one who ran over to play – she was excited, happy and extremely playful,” He adds, “I would be the first to agree with the punishment and closure of any facility mistreating animal.”

