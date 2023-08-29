Idaho Restaurant Makes World’s Longest Philly Cheesesteak

An Idaho eatery, the Main Street Grill in Lewiston, has unofficially smashed a Guinness World Record by crafting an enormous Philly cheesesteak sandwich measuring a staggering 722.8 feet. The restaurant, managed by Happy Days Restaurants, undertook this record-breaking endeavor in Lewiston’s Seventh Street alleyway.

While initially aiming for a 700-foot sandwich, the restaurant’s team exceeded expectations by creating a mammoth masterpiece that surpassed the existing record by 72.5 feet. The previous record of 650.3 feet was held by Ohio’s Steak Thyme Bar & Grill.

To further sweeten the achievement, the Main Street Grill divided the colossal cheesesteak into 6-inch sections and offered them to the public at $10 each. The event served as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club, exemplifying the community spirit.

Documentation of the impressive feat is in the process of being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition, solidifying this extraordinary culinary accomplishment.

