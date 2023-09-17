Chopper Lifts Chip for Record-Breaking Cheese-Pull

Doritos breaks record, lifting giant nacho 50 feet high.

Massive cheese pot and 4-foot-wide chip used in the spectacular stunt.

Event coincided with National Guacamole Day, showcasing Doritos’ nacho creativity.

Advertisement

Doritos has taken the viral cheese-pulling trend to dizzying new heights by lifting a colossal nacho chip 50 feet into the air, setting a world record in the process. The spectacular stunt, captured in a viral video, involved a 265-pound blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese being poured into a massive pot nestled within a mound of nacho chips measuring 16 feet by 14 feet. After heating the cheese to the right temperature, a helicopter swooped in, attached a 4-foot-wide nacho chip, and airlifted it vertically to a breathtaking height of 49 feet.

The cheese-pull event, which took place at Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, UK, was meticulously planned over a month, involving cheese scientists, food experts, and social media star Sam Thompson. This impressive feat shattered the record for the highest cheese pull, as certified by the World Talent Organization.

Take a look at the video below:

The stunt coincided with National Guacamole Day and showcased Doritos’ commitment to taking nachos to the next level. The cheese-pulling trend has gained immense popularity on TikTok, amassing over 1.5 billion views. With this monumental feat, Doritos has certainly elevated the art of cheese pulling to new, cheesy heights.

Also Read World Record: Indian Teenager’s Hair Reaches 4 Feet, 9.5 Inches Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, India, has made headlines...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.