Oldest Living Chicken: Over 21 Years Old

Peanut, a remarkable chicken residing on a no-kill farm in Michigan, has achieved the Guinness World Record for being the “world’s oldest chicken” at the remarkable age of 21 years and counting. This feat is extraordinary given that the average life expectancy of chickens typically ranges from five to eight years.

Peanut’s journey to this record began when she was discovered in a batch of seemingly rotten eggs that a hen had abandoned over two decades ago. Marsi Parker Darwin, Peanut’s owner, heard a faint chirp from one of the eggs and decided to investigate. To her astonishment, she found a tiny, underdeveloped chick that appeared to have difficulty hatching.

Despite being significantly smaller than other chickens on the farm, Peanut was given a chance at life and aptly named. Fast forward to today, and Peanut has celebrated her 21st birthday, demonstrating remarkable health and energy.

Encouraged by a friend and fellow chicken enthusiast, Darwin pursued the Guinness World Record, providing dated photos as evidence of Peanut’s age. Peanut is now on track to challenge the title of the “oldest chicken in recorded history,” currently held by Muffy, who lived to be 23 years and 152 days old before her passing in 2011.

