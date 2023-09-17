WWE Superstars Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR in the Ring

WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad wowed fans with action and dance.

Wrestling stars like Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal danced to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR.

The viral video sparked discussions on Indian cinema’s global influence in WWE.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad last week proved to be a resounding success, delighting fans with its thrilling blend of action, drama, acrobatics, and even unexpected dance moves. While WWE rings are typically synonymous with intense and competitive wrestling, this event offered a rare and delightful twist as wrestling superstars like Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens let loose and grooved to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from the blockbuster movie RRR.

This unexpected display of talent and camaraderie took the audience by surprise, leaving them in awe and sparking significant excitement across the internet. The video featuring the WWE superstars dancing to the Oscar-winning song quickly went viral, garnering approximately 6 million views.

In the comments section, many viewers celebrated this performance as a testament to the global appeal of Indian soft power and the allure of Indian cinema. However, some debated whether such song and dance elements were suitable for a WWE event known for its intense combat. Nevertheless, it was an unforgettable moment that showcased the universal joy of music and dance.

