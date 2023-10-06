$10,000 was found from a lost wallet and given to the owner

A man believed he had lost his money forever when he realized he had lost his wallet, which contained $10,000 in U.S. and European currencies. However, thanks to the railway station authority’s persistent efforts, the wallet was quickly found and given back to its rightful owner.

Itzik Shitrit was traveling from Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport to Tel Aviv’s Savidor Central Station when the incident happened. Shitrit immediately contacted Manny Netani, the station manager, as soon as they realized the significant amount of money had been lost.

Quickly notifying the Ben-Gurion Airport station workers of the lost wallet, Netani launched a focused search for it. The Israel Hayom stated that a number of airport staff members intervened to help with the search.

Twelve hours later, Alina Miniev, a service agent for Israel Railways, found the wallet while assisting a passenger with a disability. She handed Shitrit the wallet right away.

Itzik Shitrit said to the media, “I was excited to hear that the money was found, I was excited to see the commitment and mobilization of the railway employees to recover the loss.”

