Who is Daena Title? All About Jason Alexander’s Wife

Jason Alexander and his wife, Daena Title, got married in 1982. Right from the start, Jason felt that Daena was someone truly special. He once shared the story of their first date on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015.

As they expanded their family, they kept backing each other in their careers. Alexander is famous for being George Costanza on Seinfeld, and Title even showed up in the last episode of the show in 1998. Besides being on TV, she is an artist whose art has been shown all over the country.

Title grew up in Long Island and earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and theatre studies from Wellesley College in 1979. Following graduation, she moved to Manhattan to pursue a career as an actress and writer. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles with Alexander.

The couple got married on May 31, 1982. In a 2005 interview for the book “Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish,” Alexander shared that they said traditional wedding vows but with a modern twist.

The couple has two sons: Gabe Greenspan, born in May 1991, and Noah Greenspan, born in February 1996. Their kids carry part of Alexander’s birth name, Jay Scott Greenspan.

Gabe, inspired by his dad, became an actor, featuring in shows like Wayward Guide and Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story. He got married to Kristina Holliman in September 2020, and they had a baby in October 2022, making Alexander and Title grandparents.

Alexander’s wife appeared in the well-known final episode of Seinfeld, set in a courtroom. She was a jury member, and it was especially meaningful for Alexander because she got to be on the show with him during that last episode. He shared this sentiment with Variety in 2018.

