Who is Dagmara Domińczyk? All About Patrick Wilson's Wife

Dagmara born in 1986 in Poland, moved to the U.S. in 1983 for asylum.

Domińczyk started her acting career with roles in “Keeping The Faith” and “Third Watch.”

She married actor Patrick Wilson in 2005.

Dagmara Domińczyk, born in Poland in 1986, moved to the U.S. in 1983 with her family seeking asylum. Her dad’s involvement with Amnesty International and the Solidarity movement led them to make this journey.

She became a well-known actress after her debut in “Keeping The Faith” (2000) and a role in “Third Watch” (2001). You might recognize her from the HBO series “Succession,” where she played Karolina Novotney.

Besides acting, she’s also an author. Her first book, “The Lullaby of Polish Girls,” is inspired by her own immigrant experience. She’s proud of her Polish heritage and uses her fame to share her cultural pride.

In her personal life, she’s married to actor Patrick Wilson since 2005, and they have two sons. Both are into the arts, even directing their kids in school plays.

Despite being Hollywood stars, they keep a low-key approach to each other’s projects to keep the magic of surprise in their relationship.

Domińczyk’s journey is a Hollywood success story filled with family, creativity, and a strong connection to her roots.

