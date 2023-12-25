Who is Danny Elfman? All About Bridget Fonda’s Husband

Bridget Fonda and composer Danny Elfman have been married for nearly 20 years.

Elfman, born and raised in Los Angeles, is known for his collaborations with director Tim Burton.

Elfman and Fonda got married in 2003, with a candlelight ceremony in Los Angeles.

Bridget Fonda and her husband, composer Danny Elfman, have been happily married for almost 20 years. They got married in 2003 and had a son in 2005, and since then, Fonda decided to step away from acting. Meanwhile, Elfman continues to be a sought-after composer, especially known for his collaborations with director Tim Burton.

Despite keeping their relationship private and rarely being seen together, the couple divides their time between a ranch in Santa Barbara and a home in Los Angeles. Here’s all you need to know about Bridget Fonda’s husband, composer Danny Elfman.

Elfman, born and raised in Los Angeles, has always had a passion for music, especially movie soundtracks. As mentioned in his official biography, he traveled a lot when he was young, and these experiences influenced his musical taste and love for the art of music.

Elfman used to be part of the well-known New Wave group Oingo Boingo. They are famous for their song “Weird Science,” featured in the ‘80s movie with the same name. Elfman decided to leave the band in 1995 to concentrate on creating music for films.

Elfman is well-known for working with various directors, but his most famous collaboration is with Burton. They’ve teamed up on more than 20 projects, including Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday. Their partnership began with Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure when Burton and Paul Reubens asked Elfman to create the score after being impressed by his work with Oingo Boingo.

They got married on November 29, 2003, in a candlelight ceremony in Los Angeles. Fonda’s father, Peter, walked her down the aisle while a 20-person choir provided the music. According to reports from PEOPLE, the couple first met on the set of the movie “A Simple Plan” in 1998, where Fonda was the star, and Elfman was the composer.

Fonda and Elfman had a son named Oliver in 2005. After Oliver’s birth, Fonda stopped acting to focus on raising him and hasn’t acted since. Elfman has two kids, Mali and Lola, from a previous marriage.

Elfman has won numerous awards, including a Grammy for the Batman theme in 1990, two Emmy awards for Desperate Housewives and Tim Burton’s films, and four Academy Award nominations. In 2020, Elfman and Fonda sold two Los Angeles homes, opting for their Santa Barbara ranch as their main residence during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping a home in Los Angeles.

At the age of 68, Elfman performed on stage in Indio, California, for two weekends at a well-known music festival. He sang songs from Oingo Boingo, his movies, and much more.

