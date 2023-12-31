Advertisement
Who is Jennifer Cohen? All You Need To Know About Her!

  • Jennifer Cohen was born in 1969 in Arcadia, California.
  • Cohen was Appointed as athletic director at the University of Southern California in August 2023.
  • She is known for her elegant personality, charming face, and trendy style.
Jennifer Cohen, born in 1969 in Arcadia, California, gained prominence as an athletic director and public figure. At 54, she became well-known in August 2023 when the University of Southern California appointed her as its athletic director.

Cohen has a strong educational background, graduating from San Diego State University and earning a master’s degree in physical education with a focus on sports administration from Pacific Lutheran University.

While details about her family are private, Jennifer is married to Bill Cohen, and they have two sons, Tyson and Dylan.

Professionally, she served as the interim athletic director at the University of Washington and later became its seventeenth athletic director. Cohen has also worked at institutions like Pacific Lutheran University, the University of Puget Sound, and Texas Tech University. In her new role at USC, she continues to excel in athletics.

Known for her appealing appearance, details like Cohen’s exact height and weight are not available. However, her elegant personality, charming face, and trendy style contribute to her pleasing demeanor.

While her net worth is not disclosed, Jennifer Cohen undoubtedly enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, reflecting her successful career. As USC’s athletic director, she continues to make a mark in the world of sports administration.

