Who is John Molner? All About Katie Couric’s Husband

Katie Couric, a renowned news anchor, author, and mother, lost her first husband.

She met her second husband, John Molner, 15 years after Jay’s death.

Molner, a senior advisor for a financial firm, was excited about Couric’s memoir writing.

Katie Couric has been well-known for many years as a famous news anchor. She's not only a journalist but also an author, a mom, and an advocate for colon health. Sadly, she lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998. Katie has openly talked about this loss in many interviews and shared more in her 2021 memoir, "Going There."

About 15 years later, after Jay's passing, Katie met her second husband, John Molner. They fell in love quickly after being introduced by a friend in 2012. They got engaged in 2013 and had a small and intimate backyard wedding the next year.

Couric and Molner were introduced to each other in 2012 when Couric inquired with a friend if they knew any single doctors.

Molner proposed during the beach weekend on Labor Day in 2013, and they had a small wedding in the backyard of Couric’s home in East Hampton, New York, on June 21, 2014.

Molner got a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College and a master’s in business from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He worked at Brown Brothers Harriman for more than 32 years and retired in 2014. Now, he works as a senior advisor for a financial firm.

Molner talked to Katie Couric Media about how it felt when his wife was writing her book, “Going There.” Even though Molner usually keeps things private, he was excited about Couric’s memoir.

He really loves playing golf. He mentioned that when Couric was working on her memoir, he would go golfing to give her the quiet time she required for creativity. Plus, if you check out his Instagram, it’s full of golf-related posts.

In December 2023, Couric shared the news that her oldest daughter, Ellie Monahan, who she had with her late husband, is going to have her first baby. This will be the first grandchild for Molner and Couric.

