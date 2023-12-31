Who is Kimberlee Singler? All You Need To Know About Her!

Kimberlee Singler from Colorado, is being sought by the police following a tragic incident involving her children.

Singler and her children were found injured and two were found dead.

Singler is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, child abuse, and assault.

Kimberlee Singler, a 35-year-old woman from Colorado born in 1988, is being sought by the police after a tragic incident in which two of her young children died, and another was injured.

On December 19, 2023, a reported burglary at her Colorado Springs apartment led to the discovery of Singler and her children, all injured.

Initially considered a victim, Singler and her 11-year-old daughter received medical attention and were taken to local hospitals. However, as the investigation progressed, Singler became a suspect, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has been actively searching for her since December 23, 2023.

The incident occurred on the night of December 19, with Singler and her daughter found injured, and her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son found dead.

Singler is facing serious charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and first-degree assault. Her bond is set at $10 million.

The background reveals a legal battle with her ex-husband over custody, leading to Singler’s alleged violation of a court-approved visitation plan. Born in Colorado in 1988, Singler completed her schooling in 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree.

While not much is known about her profession, some sources suggest she has been working as a Custom Shop Technician since 2010.

