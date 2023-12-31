Who is Olu Evans? All About Misty Copeland’s Husband

Misty Copeland, a renowned ballerina, and her husband, Olu Evans, got married in 2016.

Misty Copeland, a renowned ballerina, is breaking barriers in her career, but she always finds time for her family. She and her husband, Olu Evans, got married in 2016, and they first met more than 10 years ago.

Despite being private, they’ve been together throughout, keeping much of their relationship away from the public eye.

Misty Copeland’s husband, Olu Evans, keeps a low profile with no public social media presence, but there are some interesting facts about him. He’s a successful lawyer and a strong supporter of Copeland, showing their clear commitment to each other.

Copeland and Evans first crossed paths at a club in Chelsea, New York, back in 2004. According to Copeland, in a 2014 interview with Elle magazine, Evans noticed her dancing and came over to talk to her. That moment marked the beginning of their relationship and was Copeland’s first experience with romantic involvement.

Evans became a lawyer in New York after finishing law school at Emory University in 2007.

Evans has hung out with other famous people before Copeland. His cousin, actor Taye Diggs, set them up when they first met in New York.

Copeland and Evans didn’t rush their relationship. They got engaged 10 years after meeting and got married a year later on July 31, 2016, in Laguna Beach, California.

Evans became a father when Copeland had their first baby in April 2022. In a July 2022 interview, Copeland shared that she was taking time off work to be with their 3-month-old son, named Jackson.

Copeland and Evans got together in New York in 2004 and have stayed there ever since. They have a place in the Upper West Side in Manhattan, which they talked about in an interview with Architectural Digest in September 2020.

