Who is Shenna Bellows? All You Need To Know About Her!

Shenna Bellows, born on March 23, 1975, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, overcame early challenges while growing up in Hancock, Maine. Despite facing hardships, she became a significant figure in public service. Raised in a modest family, Bellows, the oldest child of Dexter Bellows and Janice Colson, didn’t have basic amenities like running water until fifth grade.

However, her determination was molded by these difficulties. At 15, she became a foreign exchange student in Campos, Brazil, expanding her horizons. She excelled academically, graduating magna cum laude from Middlebury College in 1997.

With a background in economics and environmental sustainability, Bellows started her career advocating for civil rights. She spent eight years leading the ACLU of Maine, advocating for privacy, civil rights, and playing a vital role in supporting same-sex marriage and voting rights in Maine.

In 2014, Bellows ran for the U.S. Senate as the Democratic nominee but did not win. Unfazed, she shifted her focus to the Maine Senate, winning in 2016 and getting re-elected in 2018 and 2020. Her resignation from the Senate in 2020 paved the way for her historic role as Maine Secretary of State.

Coming from a working-class background, Shenna Bellows symbolizes resilience. Her marriage to Brandon Baldwin in 2013 was a significant personal milestone. Bellows, the first woman to be Maine Secretary of State, has left a lasting impact on civil rights, environmental sustainability, and global perspectives in Maine. Leading the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, she continues to be a force for positive change.

