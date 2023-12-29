Who is Sibi Blažić? All About Christian Bale’s Wife

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić, a Hollywood couple, married in 2000.

They have two children, Emmeline Bale and Joseph Bale.

Bale and Blažić keep their personal life private but occasionally share glimpses with the media.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić are a Hollywood couple who prefer to keep a low profile. They got married by eloping to Las Vegas in January 2000 and have been happily married for over two decades. The Batman actor and former model have two children: Emmeline Bale, born in 2005, and Joseph Bale, born in 2014. Although they generally keep their personal life private, Bale has, at times, shared a bit about his wife and family with the media.

Before, the person from Chicago worked as Winona Ryder’s helper. Blažić and Bale supposedly got to know each other because of Ryder, who acted with the actor in the 1994 version of Little Women.

Aside from being a personal assistant, Blažić has worked as a model and makeup artist. She was supposedly showcased as a model in the popular book “Face Forward” by makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, which was a bestseller in The New York Times. The book featured other notable figures like Celine Dion, Julianne Moore, and Sharon Stone.

On January 29, 2019, the couple was seen casually biking along the Pacific Palisades coastline to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary, coinciding with Bale’s 45th birthday the next day. They both wore black sunglasses and sneakers, with Blažić in a black T-shirt and leggings, and Bale in black shorts and a grey button-up shirt.

The couple had a daughter named Emmeline Bale in 2005 and a son named Joseph Bale in 2014. Emmeline is taking after her mom in the fashion world. In July 2023, the whole family went to Italy to see her strut down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2019, when Emmeline was 13 and Joseph was 4, Bale affectionately called them “Banana and Burrito” during a nice thank-you speech at the Golden Globes.

Blažić showed support for Bale on the red carpet at the premiere of his new film “Amsterdam” in September 2022. The couple was spotted holding hands and smiling in New York City. Bale wore a dark suit and black shoes, while Blažić was seen in a black velvet pantsuit with red heels.

