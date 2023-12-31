Who is Sofi Manassyan? A Brief Look At Her Life!

Sofi Manassyan, a 15-year-old actor and dancer from Almaty, Kazakhstan, gained fame by starring in Disney’s “Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2. Born on December 22, 2007, she started her career early, becoming popular on TikTok and YouTube with 18.5k subscribers.

Living in Almaty, Sofi began dancing at 5 and moved to Los Angeles with her family to support her mom’s career. While details about her parents are not officially disclosed, she is believed to be their only child.

Sofi, currently in high school, is known for her social media influence, collaborating with brands like Mercedes Benz.

Her estimated net worth is $1.2 million. She has appeared in shows like “Lip Sync Battle Shorties” and played Nova in “Drama Club.”

Supported by her family and with assets in the U.S., Sofi remains active on social media, sharing fun videos with friends.

Despite her fame, she focuses on her passion for entertainment and hasn’t publicly shared pictures with male celebrities her age.

