Who is Brandy Lewis? All About Ethan Suplee’s Wife

Ethan Suplee and Brandy Lewis got married in 2006. They first met when they were teenagers and later fell in love. Brandy played a significant role in motivating Ethan to make a major lifestyle change, leading to him losing over 250 pounds last year.

Learn all about Brandy Lewis, the person behind the art company Makers Mess. She’s not only the founder and CEO but also a mom of four and the wife of actor Ethan Suplee.

Lewis was born in Los Angeles in 1975. In an interview, she mentioned starting her career by managing actors and musicians before shifting to the art world.

Her career choice made sense because of her family’s connections to Hollywood. Her dad, Geoffrey Lewis, was an actor, and her sister Juliette became an Oscar-nominated actress.

Lewis is Juliette Lewis’ younger sister. While she may not be in the spotlight like her sister, she did assist Juliette in movies like The Other Sister and The Evening Star. The two seem to have a strong bond, with Juliette often showing up in pictures and videos on Lewis’ Instagram, even working out together as a family.

Suplee and Lewis became really good friends when they were teenagers, and according to Suplee, they were extremely close.

The actor from Remember the Titans said his future wife motivated him to lose a lot of weight, around 250 pounds. He feels proud of this achievement but doesn’t believe that losing weight is the main thing that brings happiness.

