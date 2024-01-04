Who is Bunnie XO? All About Jelly Roll’s Wife

Jelly Roll’s songwriting is influenced by his wife, Bunnie XO.

In 2016, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO on stage in Las Vegas, leading to their secret marriage.

In 2019, Bunnie XO started her own podcast, Dumb Blonde, which has over 205,000 followers.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll’s heartfelt songwriting is inspired by his wife, Bunnie XO. In 2016, he proposed to her on stage in Las Vegas, and they secretly got married the same night at a courthouse. Bunnie XO not only became Jelly Roll’s wife but also a stepmom to his kids, Bailee and Noah. While supporting Jelly Roll’s music career, she also pursued her dream of starting a podcast called Dumb Blonde in 2019, which now has over 205,000 Instagram followers.

When Bunnie XO isn’t busy making her podcast, she’s supporting her husband, Jelly Roll, from the sidelines. In December 2023, she excitedly revealed that her husband would be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Here’s the lowdown on Bunnie XO and her connection with the country music star.

In 2019, Bunnie XO started her own podcast called Dumb Blonde. On the show, she talks to different people like her husband (a country music artist), writers, and social media personalities. She has interviewed notable guests like Brantley Gilbert and Priscilla Block, and she releases a new episode every week.

Bunnie XO met her future husband, Jelly Roll, at one of his concerts in Las Vegas in 2015. They chatted backstage, but she was in a relationship then. They stayed friends through mutual connections, and when Bunnie XO became single, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship.

In 2016, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO during a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas after a year of dating. The couple decided to elope on the spot and got married at a nearby courthouse.

On August 31, 2023, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO celebrated their love by renewing their wedding vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they got married in 2016. The podcaster posted a video on Instagram, showing the happy couple exchanging smiles and kisses at the altar. Bunnie XO wore a beautiful white dress, and Jelly Roll opted for a stylish black and maroon suit.

Advertisement

In 2016, Bunnie XO married Jelly Roll, a country music singer, and became a stepmom to his daughter from a previous relationship. Jelly Roll also has a son named Noah. On the Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO talked about her bond with her stepdaughter and Bailee’s mom, Felicia. She shared how she played a role in helping Jelly Roll gain custody of Bailee in 2017.

In 2022, Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll went to their first fancy event together, the 56th CMA Awards in Nashville. It was also Jelly Roll’s first time on a red carpet. The next year, they went to the 2023 CMA Awards, and Jelly Roll got a special award for being a new artist.

Jelly Roll took to Instagram to express gratitude to his wife, Bunnie XO, letting fans know that he owes his success to her unwavering love and support. In a heartfelt post, the CMT Music Award winner thanked Bunnie for being a constant source of inspiration in his life.

Also Read Who is William Tell? All About Lauren Conrad’s Husband Lauren Conrad and William Tell, originally musicians, started dating in 2012 after...