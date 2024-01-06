Who is Connie Angland? All About Billy Bob Thornton’s Wife

Billy Bob Thornton has been married to Connie Angland for nearly a decade.

Thornton initially planned to marry Angland secretly to avoid public scrutiny.

They have made public appearances together, including at the premiere of Netflix’s The Gray Man and the Golden Globes.

Connie Angland and Billy Bob Thornton have been a couple for almost 20 years. Although Billy Bob Thornton has been married to Connie Angland for nearly ten years, he never expected it to happen.

Apart from being married to Angland and Jolie, Thornton had other marriages: one with Melissa Lee Gatlin from 1978 to 1980, another with Toni Lawrence from 1986 to 1988, followed by Cynda Williams from 1990 to 1992, and then Pietra Dawn Cherniak from 1993 to 1997. He was also engaged to Oscar winner Laura Dern, and they were in a relationship from 1997 to 1999.

Angland doesn’t appear on the big screen herself, but many people have enjoyed the results of her work behind the scenes as a puppeteer, makeup artist, and special effects artist.

She started off with a significant role as an animatronic engineer in the 1990 cult favorite Arachnophobia, featuring John Goodman and Jeff Daniels.

Some other notable moments in her career include working on big movies like Men In Black, Planet of the Apes, and Men In Black II, which was her latest credited project. She’s known for her skills in techniques like seaming and patching for silicone prosthetic makeup.

In a 2008 interview with Maxim, Thornton mentioned that he probably wouldn’t get married again because he wanted to spare himself from public scrutiny in Angland.

Apart from getting married secretly, Thornton has shown another significant sign of commitment to Angland.

Although Thornton mentioned that both he and Angland prefer staying at home, they sometimes enjoy attending red-carpet events together. Their latest public appearance was on July 22, 2022, at the premiere of Netflix’s The Gray Man in Los Angeles. Thornton, who played a retired CIA official named Donald Fitzroy in the movie, attended with Angland.

Before that, they were seen together at a screening of A Million Little Pieces in West Hollywood in December 2019. In January 2017, Angland accompanied Thornton to the Golden Globes, where he won the best actor award for his role in Amazon’s Goliath. Their first public event as a couple was at the TV Land Awards in March 2004.

In a September 2021 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Thornton shared that he, Angland, and his daughter Bella moved to a new house in Pacoima, California, because it had a home recording studio. Kimmel and Thornton playfully talked about the house being like Thornton’s “couch” where he stays during disagreements with his wives and, in the past, during divorces.

