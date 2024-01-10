Who is Jason Momoa’s Ex Wife? All About Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet married in 2017 but announced their divorce in January 2024.

The couple attended their last event as a married couple at the Tom Ford AW20 Show in Hollywood.

The couple officially filed for divorce in January 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet got married in 2017 but surprised everyone by finalizing their divorce in January 2024. During their nearly 17-year relationship, they focused on maintaining a close-knit blended family, including Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, daughter Zoë Kravitz, and their shared children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

For Momoa, the relationship was a dream come true as he had admired Bonet since he was 8 years old while she starred on The Cosby Show. They first met in 2005, and after welcoming their first child in 2007, they secretly married in 2017. However, the couple shocked fans by announcing their breakup in January 2022, after almost five years of marriage.

Momoa and Bonet’s love story started in 1987 when Momoa, at the age of 8, saw Bonet on The Cosby Show. Even though they didn’t officially meet until 2005, Momoa was instantly smitten by the 20-year-old Bonet, who was married to rocker Lenny Kravitz at the time.

Momoa’s childhood dreams came true when he met Bonet at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2005. At that time, Bonet had already divorced Lenny Kravitz, with whom she has a daughter named Zoë, born in 1988.

Bonet and Momoa shared the joyous news of their first daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, born at home. The unique name was inspired by the hawks that were seen flying overhead during her birth, as announced by Momoa’s mother on his forum.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were a couple for almost ten years before appearing together in the movie Road to Paloma. Momoa not only acted in the film but also wrote, produced, and directed it. In the movie, he played the character Wolf, who is on the run after seeking revenge for his mother’s murder, while Bonet portrayed the role of Magdalena.

Although they had been calling each other husband and wife for many years, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet officially got married in a small ceremony in Topanga, California, in 2017.

The couple had been seen together on the red carpet for a long time, often sharing sweet moments for the cameras. However, they officially appeared as a married couple for the first time at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles.

Momoa and Bonet, without fans knowing, attended their last event as a married couple at the Tom Ford AW20 Show in Hollywood.

After being married for five years, the couple revealed their decision to separate in January 2022, concluding their 17-year relationship. Momoa shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post.

After declaring their split two years ago, Bonet has now officially filed for divorce from Momoa. She stated that their date of separation was October 7, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

